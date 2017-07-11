Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates helps save food bank

A food bank in a small Washington town will get to remain in its building, thanks to former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates.
Gates wrote the Concrete Food Bank a check for $11,500 late last month to cover the cost of purchasing the building where it has operated since 2004. Concrete is northeast of Seattle, in Skagit County, where Gates lives.
Food bank volunteers were worried when the county put the building up for sale, because the organization didn't have money to buy one and there aren't any other food banks within about 20 miles, which would be a hardship for its patrons.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports (https://goo.gl/VtG3Rn ) Gates also gave the food bank an additional $5,000.
Gates says he admires what the food bank does for the community.
