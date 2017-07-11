Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates helps save food bank

In a Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates, left, reimburses the Concrete Food Bank the $11,500 it paid at auction for the building it occupies in Concrete, Wash. Food bank Vice President Angela Massingale, second right, made the winning bid. Food bank volunteers were worried when the county put the building up for sale, because the organization didn’t have money to buy one and there aren’t any other food banks within about 20 miles. Skagit Valley Herald via AP Scott Terrell