In a Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates, left, reimburses the Concrete Food Bank the $11,500 it paid at auction for the building it occupies in Concrete, Wash. Food bank Vice President Angela Massingale, second right, made the winning bid. Food bank volunteers were worried when the county put the building up for sale, because the organization didn’t have money to buy one and there aren’t any other food banks within about 20 miles.
In a Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates, left, reimburses the Concrete Food Bank the $11,500 it paid at auction for the building it occupies in Concrete, Wash. Food bank Vice President Angela Massingale, second right, made the winning bid. Food bank volunteers were worried when the county put the building up for sale, because the organization didn’t have money to buy one and there aren’t any other food banks within about 20 miles. Skagit Valley Herald via AP Scott Terrell
In a Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates, left, reimburses the Concrete Food Bank the $11,500 it paid at auction for the building it occupies in Concrete, Wash. Food bank Vice President Angela Massingale, second right, made the winning bid. Food bank volunteers were worried when the county put the building up for sale, because the organization didn’t have money to buy one and there aren’t any other food banks within about 20 miles. Skagit Valley Herald via AP Scott Terrell

More Politics News

July 11, 2017 4:49 PM

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates helps save food bank

The Associated Press
CONCRETE, Wash.

A food bank in a small Washington town will get to remain in its building, thanks to former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

Gates wrote the Concrete Food Bank a check for $11,500 late last month to cover the cost of purchasing the building where it has operated since 2004. Concrete is northeast of Seattle, in Skagit County, where Gates lives.

Food bank volunteers were worried when the county put the building up for sale, because the organization didn't have money to buy one and there aren't any other food banks within about 20 miles, which would be a hardship for its patrons.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports (https://goo.gl/VtG3Rn ) Gates also gave the food bank an additional $5,000.

Gates says he admires what the food bank does for the community.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video