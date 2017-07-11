Expansion plan highlights crowded West Bank city's plight

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2009 file photo, a Palestinian worker prays as others wait for transportation after crossing from the West Bank town of Qalqilya to work in Israel, at the Israeli army's checkpoint near Kibbutz Eyal in central Israel. Just a few months ago in early 2017, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government quietly passed one of its most significant concessions to the Palestinians: a plan to alter the West Bank map and turn over a small chunk of Israeli-controlled territory to the Palestinians. But after an uproar by West Bank settler leaders, the Israeli government appears poised to cancel the move _ a decision that could upset nascent U.S. efforts to restart peace talks and take away a rare piece of relief for the residents of this overcrowded town. Oded Balilty, Filw AP Photo