Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana is proposing a 23 percent average rate increase next year for its nearly 32,000 enrollees in the individual market.
Spokesman John Doran said Tuesday that the proposed hike reflects the uncertainty in the market and whether Congress will cut federal funding or lift the law's mandate that individuals be insured.
The Montana Health Co-op is proposing to raise rates just 4 percent for its 20,000 individual market enrollees. President and CEO Jerry Dworak says the co-op's proposal assumes the federal law will remain intact.
PacificSource is proposing a 7.4 percent increase for its 12,000 individual enrollees.
