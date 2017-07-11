As Correa leaves Ecuador, a rift opens with his successor

FILE - In this April 3, 2017 file photo, Ecuador's President Rafael Correa, left, and presidential candidate Lenin Moreno of ruling party Alianza Pais, shake hands at the government palace balcony in Quito, Ecuador. Before Correa moves to Belgium after elections that saw his predecesor Moreno voted into office, the former president has been attacking Moreno on social media for making "mediocre" and "disloyal" decisions. Correa's wife is Belgian. Dolores Ochoa, File AP Photo