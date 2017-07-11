DC lawmaker wants to lower Metro fare evasion penalty

A District of Columbia councilmember plans to introduce a bill to reduce penalties for fare evaders in the city's Metro system.
Television station WRC-TV reports the bill would eliminate jail time and drop the fine from $300 to $100 for cheating bus or rail fare in the city.
The station reports Councilmember Trayon White plans to introduce the bill on Wednesday. In a statement, White's office told the station that the bill would make evading fare on Metro a civil infraction punishable by fine instead of imprisonment. The statement says a "significant number of young people and economically challenged residents" are being arrested for what it called a "minor offense."
Metro spokesman Dan Stessel told the station that the agency has not yet reviewed the proposed legislation.
