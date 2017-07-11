More Politics News

July 11, 2017 2:57 PM

Governor candidates working to qualify for public financing

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

A growing number of 2018 gubernatorial hopefuls are moving closer toward potentially qualifying for millions of dollars in public financing for their candidacies.

Candidates for governor must raise $250,000 in small contributions from mostly Connecticut residents to qualify for public grants.

More than a dozen declared candidates and potential candidates have expressed interest in the state's top job since Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced he will not seek a third term.

New fundraising reports for the second quarter show Republican Mayor Mark Lauretti of Shelton and Democratic Comptroller Kevin Lembo raising the most between April 4 and June 30. Lauretti raised $145,090 while Lembo, who still has an exploratory committee, raised $143,701.

Records show eight candidates or potential candidates who've raised more than $100,000. Several have surpassed $200,000.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video