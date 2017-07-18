Recent editorials published in Indiana newspapers

The (Munster) Times. July 13, 2017
Lake County's private act leads to public embarrassment
There's rarely a good excuse for conducting the public's business behind closed doors.
Combine that unacceptable practice with a zoning decision that appears prohibitive to expanding modern technology, and you get an example of bad government by Lake County officials.
The Indiana public access counselor, who monitors how state and local government agencies adhere to open meeting and record laws, recently chastised Lake County officials for violating the state's Open Door Law by signing declarations behind closed doors.
Counselor Luke H. Britt warned members of the Lake County Board of Commissioners and County Council that "... binding decisions taken in secret by a governing body do nothing but erode the public's trust ..."
That rebuke followed a formal complaint filed against county government alleging they acted, without a public meeting, to be exempted from provisions of another state law.
In the spring, the Indiana General Assembly passed a law to aid in the anticipated 2020 rollout of new 5G wireless communications technology in the state.
The new tech promises to speed wireless communication up to 10 times faster than today's 4G connections.
5G communications requires more antennas in more locations to work consistently.
In general, the new state law allows telecommunications companies to install 5G antennas on existing utility poles, or to install new above-ground poles, with only limited need for local approval. The law also allows companies to install their above-ground antennas even in communities that require all new utility work to be placed underground.
Racing to beat a May 1 state deadline to continue enforcing Lake County's underground installation rules, county government attorneys drafted a resolution signed in private by two of the three county commissioners — Mike Repay and Jerry Tippy — as well as declarations signed privately by five of the seven County Council members — Ted Bilski, Christine Cid, David Hamm, Jamal Washington and Eldon Strong.
County officials and attorneys claimed they didn't learn of the May 1 deadline until it was too late to call a public meeting to deal with the matter.
But violating state open meetings laws is never the right solution.
All government officials and employees, elected or otherwise, are obligated to conduct public business in the light of day. It's a cornerstone of our democracy, ensuring important checks of government business don't fall by the wayside.
Adding to this bad decision is even more folly. It appears county officials just violated state law to pass a resolution and declarations that are widely expected to be repealed by the Legislature next year.
And the county's act ultimately makes it more difficult for cutting-edge communications technologies to establish needed infrastructure in our Region.
"We must support technology to keep our state moving forward, and this bill achieves that goal," Gov. Eric Holcomb said when signing the 5G utility bill into law earlier this year.
We agree. Lake County officials managed to oppose this progress while violating open meetings law in the process. The private act amounts to a public embarrassment.
___
The Indianapolis Star. July 14, 2017
More transparency needed in Aaron Bailey case
More than two weeks after two Indianapolis police officers shot and killed an unarmed black man, we still have far more questions than answers about what happened and why early in the morning of June 29 on the city's northwest side.
What, if anything, was said to Aaron Bailey before the officers shot him? What prompted police to open fire? How many shots were fired? Why did the officers pull over Bailey's vehicle that morning? What was said during an earlier traffic stop? (Police say Bailey fled that scene, leading to a short chase that ended when his vehicle crashed). Why did both officers approach Bailey's vehicle at the scene of the shooting?
In the past two weeks, police and prosecutors have provided the community with little information about the shooting. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office has refused to comment on its investigation. And IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said Thursday that he has "questions like everyone else" about Bailey's death. The chief said that he still doesn't know why the officers decided to fire into the vehicle.
The lack of communication is a serious problem as tensions increase in the community. Although Mayor Joe Hogsett promised Friday that the investigation into Bailey's death will happen with "as much openness and as much transparency as due process will allow," so far there's been little openness or transparency with this case.
It's understandable that not all questions can be answered at this point — the investigation, after all, is ongoing. It's critical that a credible, impartial investigation proceed, followed by a fair administration of justice.
But it's also important to regularly provide accurate and up-to-date information to the public to help reduce anger and uncertainty in the city.
On Friday, the mayor announced a set of policy changes that include implicit bias training for police officers and creation of a use-of-force review board. Those steps are important and welcome.
But in Aaron Bailey's case the changes will occur after the fact and don't fully address the questions now being raised in the community.
"People are wondering, is it safe for me if I'm stopped in a neighborhood?" Juard Barnes, an organizer with the Indianapolis Congregation Action Network, told IndyStar reporters. "Some people are wondering, are police my allies? Are they the peacekeepers?"
Chief Roach on Friday said he's heard similar concerns. "I've heard a lot of anger in the last couple weeks," he said. "I've heard a lot of fear. Our responsibility is to diminish that anger and fear."
Police officers have a very difficult and essential job to do. They regularly face life-threatening danger in the line of duty. And no one should downplay the fact that the vast majority of officers are dedicated to helping protect and improve the lives of people in this city.
But officers' jobs also become more difficult and more dangerous as fear and distrust rise in the community.
Reducing that fear and distrust — for the benefit of everyone who calls Indy their home — will require better communication and more transparency.
___
Bloomington Herald-Times. July 13, 2017
Sheriff shouldn't have waited to secure resupply of overdose drug
If Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain wanted to send a message, it was received loud and clear: Dealing with an opioid epidemic poses significant risks to our officers, and their safety is a priority.
That message was delivered Monday in the form of a memo to deputies and a news release Tuesday, in which Swain announced that due to his department's low inventory of naloxone — medication that can reverse an overdose — he was instructing his officers to reserve the remaining doses to protect themselves or other public safety personnel who might be exposed to the powerful opioid fentanyl during the course of their duties.
Swain was even blunter in his comments about the policy, telling an H-T reporter, "I have to make the hard choice of protecting my officers and the public. We are at the point now where the safety of my officers is paramount to people who are self-destructive."
Within hours, agencies that distribute the nasal naloxone kits deputies use had replenished the sheriff's supply, and the deputies-first order was rescinded.
The sheriff said the department was returning to its original policy of supplying naloxone to anyone showing signs of overdose.
Crisis resolved, but it is disconcerting that the situation reached the point of a public "us-or-them" moment before the sheriff got the life-saving medication his officers needed.
We agree with Monroe County Commissioner Amanda Barge, who said that deputies should not have to decide the value of one life over another. That would be an unconscionable policy, for as Barge pointed out, addiction does not discriminate between "good" people and "bad" people, between parents, neighbors or colleagues.
We also are confident that a first responder — police officer, firefighter or EMT — would not hesitate to use their last dose of naloxone to save a life, even if it meant putting themselves at risk. That is the kind of people they are.
That said, Swain also is correct that his deputies need to be protected. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that has been associated with spikes of drug overdose deaths around the country. Many times more potent than morphine or heroin, it has been used to adulterate illicit heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine.
Easily absorbed through the skin or by inhalation, fentanyl exposure does pose a danger to first responders. The federal Drug Enforcement Agency issued an advisory last month, saying there was a "significant threat to law enforcement personnel and other first responders, who may come in contact with fentanyl and other fentanyl-related substances through routine law enforcement, emergency or life-saving activities." News reports in recent months have linked incidental fentanyl exposure to overdose symptoms experienced by first responders in Ohio, Maryland and New Jersey.
Because of the potential danger, the DEA has recommended that first responders keep a personal protection kit that includes, among other things, a dose of naloxone. So, when the sheriff's department supply dwindled to one kit per deputy, Swain's concern was understandable. However, it should not have gotten to that point.
The sheriff's department must maintain an adequate inventory of naloxone so that officers can perform their duties. It shouldn't almost run out before sounding the alarm. Public health authorities and agencies who work with first responders also must ensure that supplies are available as needed — as they were in this instance — and that emergency personnel are trained in the various ways naloxone can be administered in an overdose situation.
It's another unfortunate consequence of our time that anti-overdose drugs now are standard issue for first responders, but we must deal with the way things are, not the way we would like them to be.
___
(Terre Haute) Tribune-Star. July 14, 2017
In search of a better way
Terre Haute and Vigo County were long considered strongholds of Democratic Party politics. In the last decade or so, that has changed. While Democrats once controlled almost all major local offices and state legislative seats, that is no longer the case. Republicans now hold the offices of Terre Haute mayor and Vigo County prosecutor, and all but one of the local legislative seats are held by the GOP.
Meanwhile, Hoosier Democrats have seen their influence shrink statewide and beyond. The governor's office has been held by a Republican for the past 12-plus years. GOP super majorities control both chambers of the legislature. Only two of nine congressional seats are held by Democrats. The one lone Democratic bright spot is Joe Donnelly, who holds one of two Indiana seats in the U.S. Senate.
Even when the GOP is doing a good job, having one political party with an iron grip on state government is not a good recipe for a successful representative democracy in the long term.
Part of the Democratic Party's problem has been the lack of a cohesive message and strong candidates to deliver them. Democrats can blame gerrymandering all they want, but until they can recruit appealing candidates and put forth a compelling alternative message, they are destined to remain in a weak position in the statehouse.
One of the few Democrats generating enthusiasm is Pete Buttigieg, the 35-year-old mayor of South Bend. In addition to being popular in his community, he drew attention nationwide earlier this year with his candidacy for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee. While he didn't win that post, he most certainly won many fans across the country.
Mayor Buttegieg was in Terre Haute Tuesday evening as featured speaker to a labor organization gathering. In his remarks, he encouraged Indiana Democrats to do more than just criticize Republicans in power. Democrats, he said, "need to show a better way" and provide a constructive contrast.
"It's one thing to point out flaws of the Trump administration and there are a great many, but that's not enough," he said. "That's not a message. We have to say what we would do that's gonna be different."
Whether you are a Republican, Democrat or politically independent, you have a stake in a viable two-party system that provides checks and balances, as well as ideological alternatives to solving problems. We hope those who call themselves Democrats will heed Mayor Buttegieg's advice and find a way to make their party more relevant as an effective force for good government.___
