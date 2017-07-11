More Politics News

July 11, 2017 1:31 PM

Governor defends 'ancient power' of clemency over dog pardon

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's governor says he must defend his "ancient power" of clemency after his authority to pardon a dog set to be euthanized was questioned.

The Morning Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2tECZJ9 ) that Republican Gov. Paul LePage sent a letter Monday to the attorney general asking to hire outside counsel. He wants to file an amicus brief in the dog's case.

LePage's pardon made a celebrity out of Dakota, who was ordered to be put down after attacking two dogs last year, killing one.

But prosecutors said the governor couldn't prevent the dog from being euthanized.

A county prosecutor is trying to work out a deal with the dog's current and previous owners that would avoid euthanasia. The attorney general's office will wait until negotiations are over before responding to LePage.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England

View More Video