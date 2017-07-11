Ban on mini booze bottle sales fails to get panel approval

In this Friday, July 7, 2017 photo, a discarded miniature bottle of Barcardi rum lies on the ground near Preble Street in Portland, Maine. A Maine-based bottler, Sazerac Co., is blasting Maine Gov. Paul LePage's argument that the increase sales of miniature bottles, also called "nips," are behind an increase in drunken driving. LePage wants to end sales of the liquor mini-bottles in Maine. The future of the popular, shot-sized "nips" in Maine is in the hands of a state liquor bureau set to vote Tuesday, July 11. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo