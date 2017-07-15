Police chaplains take a stronger role in community policing

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY JULY 15 AND THEREAFTER - In an April 27, 2017 photo, Scranton Police Chaplain Dennis D'Augostine stands next to a police van after a suspect was taken into custody in Scranton, Pa. D'Augostine, 37, is one of two front-line chaplains with the Scranton Police Department. The Times & Tribune via AP Butch Comegys