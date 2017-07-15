Convicted ex-lawmakers enjoy access as lobbyists

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JULY 15, AND THEREAFTER – FILE – In this Jan. 2, 2007, file photo, Pennsylvania state Reps. Bill DeWeese, D-Greene, left, and John Perzel, R-Philadelphia, right, talk for a moment on the floor of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania requires a one-year waiting period before lawmakers and agency officials can begin lobbying former colleagues, and DeWeese and Perzel are among a small group of Pennsylvania lawmakers-turned-lobbyists who spent the waiting period behind bars. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo