Youth theater founder indicted on 2 more counts of abuse

The founder of a youth theater group in Maine who was already facing multiple charges of sexual abuse has been indicted on two similar counts by a grand jury in Cumberland County.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2taqn96 ) Henry Eichman was indicted this month on charges of unlawful sexual contact with a child under the age of 12 and unlawful sexual touching of a student. He already faces 16 counts of sexual abuse in Sagadahoc County, to which he previously pleaded not guilty. He also faces two prior charges of sexual abuse in Brunswick.
Eichman was one of the founders of the Midcoast Youth Theater, and state records indicate that Eichman had no prior criminal record in Maine.
