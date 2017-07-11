LePage press secretary departs for private sector

The long-time press secretary of Maine's Republican governor is stepping down.
Gov. Paul LePage says that Adrienne Bennett will leave in August for a marketing and communications position at Kennebec Savings Bank. The governor's term ends in 2018.
Her last day will be Aug. 2.
The governor said she maintained composure while dealing with a hostile media interested in sensationalism.
Bennett is a former television reporter and is a member of the Maine Domestic Violence and Abuse Commission.
Recent departures from the LePage administration include former state health and human services Mary Mayhew, who is running for governor as a Republican.
Former LePage adviser David Sorensen says he took a speechwriting job in the Trump administration.
LePage finance chief Richard Rosen abruptly resigned during state budget negotiations.
