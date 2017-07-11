More Politics News

July 11, 2017 12:06 PM

Prosecutors: Bridgegate mastermind should stay out of jail

By DAVID PORTER Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to allow the mastermind of the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane-closing scheme to avoid prison because his testimony helped convict two former aides to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

David Wildstein faces 21 to 27 months in prison when he is sentenced Wednesday, but in a filing released Tuesday, prosecutors asked the judge to let him stay out of jail.

Wildstein testified he used his position at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to lead a scheme to close lanes near the bridge to create massive gridlock in Fort Lee to punish its Democratic mayor for not endorsing Christie, a Republican.

Christie wasn't charged, but the scandal contributed to his approval rating falling from around 70 percent to 15 percent.

