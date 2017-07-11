More Politics News

July 11, 2017 10:47 AM

Mike Pence traveling to Kentucky to talk health care

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky.

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Kentucky to talk with small business owners about health care.

A statement from the White House says Pence will travel to Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday and participate in a listening session with business leaders before speaking about "the need to repeal and replace Obamacare." The statement says he will be accompanied by Gov. Matt Bevin, Rep. Andy Barr and Rep. Brett Guthrie.

The visit comes as Republican efforts to get rid of former President Barack Obama's health care law stall in the U.S. Senate, and shortly after Kentucky's two senators traveled the state to talk about it. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supports the bill, but U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he won't vote for it in its current form.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England

View More Video