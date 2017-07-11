More Politics News

July 11, 2017 10:34 AM

Frozen foods expansion expected to bring 700 new jobs to SC

The Associated Press
FLORENCE, S.C.

A frozen foods producer is expanding its South Carolina operations, with plans to create 700 new jobs.

State officials said Tuesday that Ruiz Foods planned to invest $79 million into its operations in Florence County.

Ruiz produces frozen Mexican foods including burritos, empanadas and quesadillas.

Officials say the company is adding another production line to its existing manufacturing facility immediately and plans to add more over the next seven years.

Hiring for the new positions has started, and interested applicants should send resumes to FlorenceJobs@RuizFoods.com or visit the SC Tech Jobs website for more information.

