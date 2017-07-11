The Latest: Funeral for slain NYC police officer concludes

New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill, second from left, leaves a wake honoring slain police officer Miosotis Familia at the World Changers Church in the Bronx borough of New York, Monday July 10, 2017. Familia was shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week.
Neighborhood residents wait outside World Changers Church in the Bronx enter a wake honoring slain police Officer Miosotis Familia, Monday July 10, 2017, in New York. Officer Familia was shot and killed Wednesday, July 5, while sitting inside her police vehicle in the Bronx.
Police officers wait outside World Changers Church in the Bronx to enter a wake honoring slain police Officer Miosotis Familia, Monday July 10, 2017, in New York. Officer Miosotis Familia was shot and killed Wednesday, July 5, while sitting inside her police vehicle in the Bronx.
Inspector Philip Rivera, center, commander of the 46th Precinct, address media outside the wake for slain police officer Miosotis Familia, Monday July 10, 2017, in New York. Familia was shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week.
Police officers congregate for the funeral service for New York City slain police officer Miosotis Familia, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at the World Changers Church in the Bronx borough of New York. Familia was on duty in the Bronx when she was killed by Alexander Bonds, on July 5. Bonds was killed in a confrontation with police officers as he fled the scene.
Police officers congregate for the funeral service for slain New York City police officer Miosotis Familia, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at the World Changers Church in the Bronx borough of New York. Familia was on duty in the Bronx when she was killed by Alexander Bonds, on July 5. Bonds was killed in a confrontation with police officers as he fled the scene.
NewYork City Police Commissioner James O'Neill, right center, and President of the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association Pat Lynch, left center, ge together before the funeral for New York City Police Officer Miosotis Familia, at the World Changers Church, in The Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. The slain officer, a mother of three children including 12-year-old twins, was writing in her memo book at the end of her shift early last Wednesday when a man walked up to the police vehicle where she was sitting and fired.
Various police department badges are placed at a sidewalk memorial for New York Police officer Miosotis Familia, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, outside the 46th Precinct in the Bronx borough of New York. Familia was on duty in the Bronx when she was killed by Alexander Bonds, on July 5. Bonds was killed in a confrontation with police officers as he fled the scene.
Calvin Hunt, right, and his son Cameron, 9, came from Harlem to pay their respects to slain police officer Miosotis Familia, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, outside the World Changers Church in the Bronx borough of New York. Familia was on duty in the Bronx when she was killed by Alexander Bonds, on July 5. Bonds was killed in a confrontation with police officers as he fled the scene.
Memorial flowers are placed in honor of New York Police officer Miosotis Familia, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, outside the 46th Precinct in the Bronx borough of New York. Familia was on duty in the Bronx when she was killed by Alexander Bonds on July 5. Bonds was killed in a confrontation with police officers as he fled the scene.
The choir rehearses before the funeral for New York City Police Officer Miosotis Familia, at the World Changers Church, in The Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. The slain officer, a mother of three children including 12-year-old twins, was writing in her memo book at the end of her shift early last Wednesday when a man walked up to the police vehicle where she was sitting and fired.
Officer Angelica Ojeda, with the Tucson Police Department, places her department's shoulder badge next to a sidewalk memorial for NewYork police officer Miosotis Familia, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, outside the 46th Precinct in the Bronx borough of New York. Familia was on duty in the Bronx when she was killed by Alexander Bonds, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Bonds was killed in a confrontation with police officers as he fled the scene.
Police officers stand outside the World Changers Church in the Bronx borough of New York as the organize for the funeral service for slain police officer Miosotis Familia, Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Police officers with the Westchester County, Fishkill, and New York State Police pay their respects for New York police officer Miosotis Familia, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, outside the 46th Precinct in the Bronx borough of New York. Familia was on duty in the Bronx when she was killed by Alexander Bonds, on July 5. Bonds was killed in a confrontation with police officers as he fled the scene.
Police officer Nicy Chase hugs Detective June Caldero outside the World Changers Church in the Bronx borough of New York before the funeral service for slain New York police officer Miosotis Familia, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Familia was on duty in the Bronx when she was killed by Alexander Bonds, on July 5. Bonds was killed in a confrontation with police officers as he fled the scene.
Police officer a Jennifer Luna carries a photo of slain Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo in her hat while paying her respects before the funeral service for slain police officer Miosotis Familia, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at the World Changers Church in the Bronx borough of New York. Familia was on duty in the Bronx when she was killed by Alexander Bonds, on July 5. Bonds was killed in a confrontation with police officers as he fled the scene. Tuozzolo was killed in 2016.
New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio, standing center, greets former New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton as he arrives for the funeral for New York City Police Officer Miosotis Familia, at the World Changers Church, in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. The slain officer was writing in her memo book last Wednesday when a man walked up to the police vehicle where she was sitting and fired.
Rabbi Alvin Kass, NYPD Chief of Rabbis, speaks during the funeral for New York City Police Officer Miosotis Familia, at the World Changers Church, in The Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. The slain officer, a mother of three children, was writing in her memo book last Wednesday when a man walked up to the police vehicle where she was sitting and fired.
The family of New York City Police officer Miosotis Familia arrives for her funeral at the World Changers Church, in The Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. The slain officer, a mother of three children including 12-year-old twins, was writing in her memo book at the end of her shift early last Wednesday when a man walked up to the police vehicle where she was sitting and fired.
The family of New York City Police officer Miosotis Familia hug during her funeral at the World Changers Church, in The Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. The slain officer, a mother of three children including 12-year-old twins, was writing in her memo book at the end of her shift early last Wednesday when a man walked up to the police vehicle where she was sitting and fired.
Genesis Villella, center, and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of slain New York City Police officer Miosotis Familia, participate during her funeral at the World Changers Church, in The Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Familia was on duty in the Bronx when she was killed by Alexander Bonds, on July 5. Bonds was killed in a confrontation with police officers as he fled the scene.
Genesis Villella, left, and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Officer Miosotis Familia, and her mother Adriana Valloy, participate during the funeral for New York City Police officer Familia, at the World Changers Church, in The Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. The slain officer, a mother of three children including 12-year-old twins, was writing in her memo book at the end of her shift early last Wednesday when a man walked up to the police vehicle where she was sitting and fired.
Genesis Villella, center, and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police officer Miosotis Familia, participate during her funeral at the World Changers Church, in The Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Familia was on duty in the Bronx when she was killed by Alexander Bonds, on July 5. Bonds was killed in a confrontation with police officers as he fled the scene.
The children of slain New York City police officer Miosotis Familia, Genesis Villella, center, and twins Peter and Delilah Vega, participate in Familia's funeral at the World Changers Church in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Familia was writing in her memo book at the end of her shift early last Wednesday when a gunman walked up to the police vehicle where she was sitting and fired.
