The Latest: Qatar says it will keep aiding Hamas-ruled Gaza

Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials welcome U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Tillerson arrived in Qatar as he tries to mediate a dispute between the energy-rich country and its Gulf neighbors. The visit is Tillerson's second stop on a shuttle-diplomacy tour that is also expected to take him to Saudi Arabia, which shares Qatar's only land border and is the most powerful of the four countries lined up against it. US State Department via AP Trevor T. McBride