Navarro wins special election for St. Louis aldermanic seat

Democrat Heather Navarro has been elected to fill a vacant aldermanic seat in St. Louis.
In unofficial results posted on the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners' website, Navarro garnered nearly 69 percent of the vote in Tuesday's special election to fill Mayor Lyda Krewson's former seat.
Independent candidates Celeste Vossmeyer and Steve Roberts received 15.7 percent and roughly 14.4 percent of the vote, respectively. Green Party candidate Jerome Bauer got less than one percent.
The special election was the second since Missouri implemented a new voter identification law.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tcAYQJ) he visited multiple polling places Tuesday and didn't notice any issues with the voter ID law.
Supporters of the law, mostly Republicans, say it combats voter fraud, while opponents argue it's an effort to make it more difficult for Democratic-leaning constituencies to vote.
