The Latest: GOP complaint against Gronik dismissed

The Latest on Democrat Andy Gronik's entrance into Wisconsin governor's race (all times local):
8:20 a.m.
A Wisconsin Republican Party complaint alleging illegal behavior by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Gronik has been dismissed.
The Wisconsin Ethics Commission dismissed the complaint as without merit on June 9. Gronik provided The Associated Press an email from the commission on Monday telling him of the decision. Gronik launched his run for governor on Tuesday.
The Wisconsin Republican Party had filed a complaint alleging Gronik violated the law by paying for a poll earlier this year prior to registering a candidate committee. Gronik said there was no violation because he wasn't a candidate yet when the poll was done.
After reviewing the materials presented, the commission said there was "no reasonable suspicion that a violation of the law occurred."
Republicans have derided him for it because the pollster referred to "Wisconsinians" rather than "Wisconsinites."
___
12:11 a.m.
Milwaukee businessman and entrepreneur Andy Gronik tells The Associated Press he will launch his run for governor as a Democrat on Tuesday.
The 60-year-old Gronik is a political newcomer who says his decades in the private sector are in sharp contrast with Republican Gov. Scott Walker's long career in public office.
Gronik says he will fight to restore collective bargaining rights to public workers lost under Walker. He also vowed to reinstitute the nonpartisan elections board Walker dissolved, stop further expansion of the private school voucher program and accept federal money Walker rejected to help pay for health insurance for more poor people.
He calls himself a "progressive businessperson."
Gronik is the most prominent Democrat to enter the race among about a dozen who are considering a run.
