More Politics News

July 11, 2017 9:07 AM

Man sentenced to 16 months for veterans' benefits fraud

The Associated Press
BANGOR, Maine

A Maine man has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for conspiring to illegally obtain more than $48,000 in veterans' compensation benefits for a relative.

Fifty-six-year-old David Watson Sr., of Madison, was sentenced in Bangor on Monday. He also has to pay back the money.

Court records say he submitted documents to the Department of Veterans Affairs on the relative's behalf, claiming she had suffered from mental disabilities that were connected to her service in the U.S. Army and told her how she should falsely describe her condition to VA doctors.

The investigation was conducted by the Criminal Investigation Division of the VA Office of the Inspector General.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England

View More Video