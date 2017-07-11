More Politics News

July 11, 2017 8:59 AM

Walker reports having $2.4 million on hand for re-election

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker's campaign is reporting that it raised $3.5 million in the first six months of the year and has $2.4 million cash on hand for his re-election bid in 2018.

Walker's campaign manager Joe Fadness released the numbers Tuesday in a memo directed to the governor. Walker is expected to formally launch his re-election bid later this summer, but he's been aggressively raising money in expectation of seeking a third term.

Walker's cash on hand exceeds what he had at this point in 2013. Walker's memo says Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has $1.2 million cash on hand and the state Republican Party has $1.7 million

Walker's campaign released the fundraising numbers hours after Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik announced he was running as a Democrat. He's the most prominent Democratic challenger to announce so far.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England

