July 11, 2017 8:42 AM

Sudan's top diplomat urges permanent lifting of US sanctions

The Associated Press
CAIRO

Sudan is urging the United States to permanently lift trade sanctions that were imposed on the country since 1993 but relaxed temporarily last January.

In comments carried by newspapers on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour says that Khartoum had met Washington's requirements and that Sudan would not accept any other result when the decision is made on Wednesday.

Under a January executive order, the Obama administration temporarily lifted the sanctions, a move that becomes permanent on July 12 unless the State Department revokes it.

The U.S. has said it was responding to positive actions by Sudan's government, including improved Sudanese counterterrorism efforts. Rights advocates, activists and opposition groups say Khartoum has not done enough and oppose lifting the sanctions, which they say provide necessary pressure on the regime.

