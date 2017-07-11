Democrats sweep 2 legislative special elections in Oklahoma

Democrats have swept special elections for a state House vacancy from the Tulsa area and a state Senate vacancy from Oklahoma City, both vacated by Republicans who resigned.
In House District 75, which includes portions of east Tulsa and north Broken Arrow, unofficial results show voters picked Democrat Karen Gaddis over Republican Tressa Nunley on Tuesday. Both were vying to replace former Republican state Rep. Dan Kirby, who resigned this year after two former legislative assistants accused him of sexual harassment. Kirby has admitted he used poor judgment but denied harassing legislative aides.
In Senate District 44 in south Oklahoma City, voters selected Democrat Michael Brooks over Republican Joe Griffin. Brooks will replace ex-state Sen. Ralph Shortey, who is facing three felony counts alleging he solicited a 17-year-old boy for sex. Shortey is scheduled for a preliminary court appearance on July 25
And in a GOP primary in Norman's House District 46, voters picked Darin Chambers over Charlie Samples and Jimmy Shannon to oppose Democrat Jacob Rosencrants on Sept. 12. The winner will replace former Rep. Scott Martin, a Republican who resigned to become president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce.
