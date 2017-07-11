More Politics News

July 11, 2017 7:49 AM

Duterte says siege may end soon but IS threat will persist

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The Philippine president says a disastrous siege by Islamic State group-aligned gunmen on a southern city may end in 10 to 15 days but the threat posed by the brutal group will continue to plague the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday he will try again this week to travel to Marawi to be with government troops, but acknowledged that in addition to bad weather, the danger posed by the militants' deadly firepower has frustrated his travel plans.

After 50 days of ground assaults and airstrikes, troops have recaptured most areas of the Islamic city, with the death toll exceeding 500.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said 381 militants, 90 soldiers and policemen and 39 civilians have been killed in the fighting.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England

View More Video