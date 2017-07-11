More Politics News

July 11, 2017 7:47 AM

Council to debate ordinance targeting roadway panhandling

The Associated Press
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa

The Cedar Rapids City Council is scheduled Tuesday to debate a proposed ordinance that targets panhandling along city streets.

Television station KCRG (http://bit.ly/2sZUJA4 ) reports that the proposed pedestrian safety rules would ban people from entering the roadway to enter a vehicle or exchange anything with an occupant of a vehicle. It also would ban pedestrians from specific intersections that panhandlers now frequent, such as several Interstate 380 exits.

The rules would also limit the amount of time pedestrians could be in an intersection.

The council debated a ban on panhandling several years ago but didn't because of worries it would impact the firefighters' Fill the Boot fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

