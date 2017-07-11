Microsoft eyes buffer zone in TV airwaves for rural internet

FILE - This July 3, 2014, file photo, shows the Microsoft Corp. logo outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft is announcing a project to bring broadband internet access to rural parts of the United States. Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a blog post that he plans to unveil details about the initiative at a Tuesday, July 11, 2017, event in Washington, D.C. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo