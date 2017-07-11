FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2014 file photo, a body camera is displayed at a news conference at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's headquarters in Monterey Park, Calif. California state legislators will hold a hearing on a bill requiring police body camera video to be released after fatal police shootings and other significant incidents. The Senate Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday, July 11, 2017, on Assembly Bill 748, which seeks to establish a statewide policy on when body camera should be released. Several law enforcement organizations oppose the measure.
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2014 file photo, a body camera is displayed at a news conference at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's headquarters in Monterey Park, Calif. California state legislators will hold a hearing on a bill requiring police body camera video to be released after fatal police shootings and other significant incidents. The Senate Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday, July 11, 2017, on Assembly Bill 748, which seeks to establish a statewide policy on when body camera should be released. Several law enforcement organizations oppose the measure. Nick Ut, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2014 file photo, a body camera is displayed at a news conference at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's headquarters in Monterey Park, Calif. California state legislators will hold a hearing on a bill requiring police body camera video to be released after fatal police shootings and other significant incidents. The Senate Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday, July 11, 2017, on Assembly Bill 748, which seeks to establish a statewide policy on when body camera should be released. Several law enforcement organizations oppose the measure. Nick Ut, File AP Photo

More Politics News

July 11, 2017 5:28 AM

California bill would require cops to release body cam video

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A longstanding national debate about police transparency and privacy has been reignited with a proposal in California that would require body camera video to be released after fatal police shootings and other significant incidents.

The state Senate's Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday in Sacramento on Assembly Bill 748.

The bill seeks to establish a statewide policy on when body camera should be released. It amends the state's public records law to limit the discretion police departments have for withholding recordings.

Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting says he introduced the bill because he believes there's a patchwork system on when the public can review body camera video.

More than a dozen law enforcement organizations oppose the measure.

They say it should be up to local police departments to determine when, if ever, body camera footage should be released.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England

View More Video