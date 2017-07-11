Electric car maker scraps plans for $1 billion Nevada plant

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Faraday Future's FF 91 electric car is unveiled during a news conference at CES International in Las Vegas. Electric car maker Faraday Future said Monday, July 10, 2017 that it is deserting its plan to construct a $1 billion manufacturing plant in southern Nevada eight months after suspending the project and sinking at least $120 million into it. Jae C. Hong, file AP Photo