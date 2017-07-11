Workers put the finishing touches at a memorial to honour the victims of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt, ahead of its upcoming inaguration on the one-year anniversary, in Istanbul, Monday, July 10, 2017. On July 15, 2016, a group within the military, with tanks, fighter jets and helicopters, launched a failed plot to overthrow Turkey's president and government.
Workers put the finishing touches at a memorial to honour the victims of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt, ahead of its upcoming inaguration on the one-year anniversary, in Istanbul, Monday, July 10, 2017. On July 15, 2016, a group within the military, with tanks, fighter jets and helicopters, launched a failed plot to overthrow Turkey's president and government. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo

July 11, 2017 4:32 AM

Turkey's failed coup: Warrants issued for 105 tech experts

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have issued detention warrants for 105 information technology experts suspected of aiding last year's failed coup.

The warrants were issued Tuesday as Turkey kicks off a week of events commemorating the July 15 anniversary of the thwarted coup and remembering about 250 people who were killed.

Anadolu Agency says 52 of the suspects, who include ex-employees of Turkey's scientific research council and of the telecommunications authority, have been detained so far. They are accused of providing technical support to coup plotters.

Turkey declared a state of emergency following the attempt — blamed on U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen — and embarked on a sweeping crackdown, arresting some 50,000 people for alleged links to the coup and dismissing over 100,000 from government jobs. Gulen denies involvement.

