Turkey's failed coup: Warrants issued for 105 tech experts

Workers put the finishing touches at a memorial to honour the victims of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt, ahead of its upcoming inaguration on the one-year anniversary, in Istanbul, Monday, July 10, 2017. On July 15, 2016, a group within the military, with tanks, fighter jets and helicopters, launched a failed plot to overthrow Turkey's president and government. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo