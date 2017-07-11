More Politics News

July 11, 2017 2:51 AM

August hearing on new trial for ex-lawmaker in fraud case

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A hearing has been scheduled next month former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown to argue for a new trial after a federal jury convicted her of using a purported charity as a personal slush fund.

The Florida Times-Union reports that a Jacksonville federal judge set an Aug. 7 hearing for Brown's attorneys to make their case for either a new trial or acquittal.

One of the defense's key arguments is that the judge erred by removing a juror who said he received guidance about Brown's innocence from what he described as "the holy spirit." Prosecutors say the judge had no legal choice but to remove the juror.

Brown was convicted of taking money raised for the One Door for Education Foundation and lying on her taxes and congressional financial disclosure forms.

