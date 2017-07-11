3 finalists named for Chattanooga police chief job

A search committee has named three finalists for the Chattanooga police chief job.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that on Monday, the committee recommended acting Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy and Assistant Chief Edwin McPherson, and Captain Todd Chamberlain of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The final list follows Chief Fred Fletcher's retirement earlier this month. He announced in April that would leave the job.
In a statement, the committee said Monday that each candidate brings decades of experience and would make an incredible leader for the department.
Mayor Andy Berke named the five-member search committee.
The mayor will begin the final interview process and make his pick in the next two weeks. The city council then will vote on Berke's appointment.
