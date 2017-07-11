Japan to host TPP Pacific Rim trade pact talks, minus the US

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership

TPP) trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Members of a Pacific Rim trade initiative rejected by Trump are to hold working-level talks Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in the Japanese mountain resort town of Hakone, west of Tokyo. The three-day meeting among envoys from the 11 remaining members of the TPP follows a breakthrough last week on a Japan-European Union trade deal seen as a repudiation of the U.S. moves to pull back from such arrangements.