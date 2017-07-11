Source: Rep. Perlmutter to leave Colorado governor's race

Rep. Ed Perlmutter is ending his bid to become Colorado's next governor.
The congressman is set to announce he's ending his campaign for the Democratic party's nomination at a press conference Tuesday. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the decision before Tuesday's announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Perlmutter withdraws from the race only three months after announcing. He was seen as the Democrats' front-runner until fellow Rep. Jared Polis announced he would run for governor last month.
Polis is independently wealthy and can finance his own campaign. Perlmutter would have had difficulty raising the funds to compete against Polis and other Democrats in the race. Former state senator Mike Johnston and former state treasurer Cary Kennedy are also running for the Democratic nomination.
Perlmutter will serve out his congressional term but not run for re-election.
