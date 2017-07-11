Hearing set in challenge to Trump's voter roll request

A judge will hear arguments in lawsuit seeking to prevent New Hampshire voter information from being sent to President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud.
Along with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, Democratic state Sen. Bette Lasky of Nashua and Republican Rep. Neal Kurk of Weare sued Secretary of State Bill Gardner last week to block him from complying with the commission's request.
Gardner, a member of the commission, plans to submit data that is public under state law: names, addresses, party affiliation and whether someone voted in recent elections. But the lawmakers argue that doing so doesn't fit any of the scenarios in which statewide data can be shared.
A hearing is set for Tuesday afternoon in Nashua.
Comments