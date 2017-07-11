Rep. Poliquin faces opponent for congressional seat

A Bar Harbor restaurant owner and Dexter mail carrier say they will run to oust U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin next year.
Democrats Tim Rich and Phil Cleaves have filed the paperwork with federal election officials to run to represent Maine's 2nd Congressional District.
Rich told Maine Public that Poliquin is wrong on issues like support for health care legislation by U.S. House Republicans.
Cleaves is a rural mail carrier who says he knows what it's like to work paycheck to paycheck.
Meanwhile, Poliquin has reported raising more than $600,000 from January through March of this year.
