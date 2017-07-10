The Latest: Family pleased officer fired over kicking video

FILE – In this April 11, 2017, file photo, Columbus, Ohio, Mayor Andrew Ginther, front center, joined by city officials, expresses concern over a video recorded April 8, of Columbus police officer Zachary Rosen subduing a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the prone man in the head, during a news conference in Columbus. Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. announced Monday, July 10, that Rosen has been fired, and Mayor Ginther said he supports the decision. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File AP Photo