More Politics News

July 10, 2017 8:14 PM

Man with knife killed by Washington state trooper identified

The Associated Press
LACEY, Wash.

Authorities have identified a man fatally shot by a Washington State Patrol trooper Saturday along Interstate 5 who allegedly had called 911 and requested "suicide by cop" before threatening the officer with a knife.

The Olympian reports (https://goo.gl/jXCHdG ) 22-year-old National Guard reservist Michael Rude of Kent was shot by a trooper on the freeway in Lacey.

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said Monday that an autopsy shows Rude died of gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen with internal bleeding.

Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the trooper, who hasn't been named, is an 18-year veteran who is now on administrative leave.

The Olympia Police Department is leading a multi-agency independent investigation into the incident, which is expected to take a couple weeks.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England

View More Video