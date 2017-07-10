More Politics News

July 10, 2017 7:31 PM

Police: Deputy killed man after girlfriend tried to grab gun

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

A police report claims a sheriff's deputy in Louisiana shot and killed a man after his girlfriend jumped on the officer's back, bit him and tried to grab his gun.

But the girlfriend's attorney disputes that account of Thursday's deadly encounter in Mamou.

Joe Long says 21-year-old Dequince Brown only jumped on the deputy's back after the deputy shot her boyfriend, 27-year-old Dejuan Guillory. Long says Guillory was lying on his stomach with his hands behind his back when he was shot.

Brown was arrested after the shooting on a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England

View More Video