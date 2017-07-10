The Latest: Polygamous sect leader pleads not guilty in Utah

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2015 file photo, Lyle Jeffs leaves the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City. Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs is expected back in a Utah courtroom following his capture after nearly a year on the run. Court records show Jeffs is set to enter a plea on a federal failure-to-appear charge connected to his time as a fugitive at a hearing Monday, July 10, 2017. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo