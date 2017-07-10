Delaware won't give data to Trump election fraud commission

Delaware's elections commissioner says she will not provide voter registration data to President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud.
Commissioner Elaine Manlove says after being inundated with calls from concerned citizens and talking to her agency's attorney, she has decided not to provide any voter registration data to Trump's commission, including data that is currently available to the public.
Manlove also said Monday that she is drafting a policy this week stating that her office will provide voter registration data only to candidates and political parties for political use, not commercial use. She plans to follow up in January with legislation codifying the change.
Manlove had previously said she would not comply with the federal commissions' request for sensitive information including dates of birth, Social Security numbers and felony history.
