Policeman who appeared to kick man in head on video is fired

FILE – This undated file photo shows Columbus, Ohio, police officer Zachary Rosen in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. announced Monday, July 10, 2017, that Rosen has been fired, after a video recorded April 8, 2017, showed Rosen subduing a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the prone man in the head. The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File Jonathan Quilter