July 10, 2017 4:49 PM

Justices: Accommodate breastfeeding mothers during bar exam

The Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

The Montana Supreme Court has adopted an interim rule allowing accommodations for breastfeeding mothers while taking the state bar exam.

The rule , adopted last Thursday, allows a 15-minute stop-the-clock break during each of four three-hour testing periods and will be in effect for those taking the bar exam later this month. Breastfeeding mothers will be afforded a spot to breastfeed or express breast milk and can bring needed supplies.

The Montana State Bar petitioned for the change after denying requests for breastfeeding accommodations for test-takers in July 2016 and February 2017. The Montana Board of Bar Examiners' rules limited accommodations to permanent or long-term disabilities.

Two women sought accommodations for this month's test.

The interim rule grants those accommodations. The court is taking public comment through Sept. 5 before deciding if the rule will be made permanent.

