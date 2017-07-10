Law Libertarians contends targets their candidates upheld

A state law that the Libertarian Party contends was designed to keep its candidates off Arizona ballots has been upheld by a federal judge.
Monday's ruling from U.S. District Judge David Campbell rejected arguments from the Libertarian Party that the law increasing the number of qualifying signatures party candidates need violates their constitutional rights.
The law backed by Republicans was enacted in 2015 and had a major impact. Only one Libertarian seeking to run for the state Legislature or Congress made the ballot in 2016. In 2004, 18 Libertarian Party members were on the ballot.
Former Libertarian Party chairman Michael Kielsky says Republicans created a law "laser-focused" on his party because they believed Libertarians were draining votes from GOP candidates.
