Bad behavior is trending online, inspiring it in real life

In this combination photo, TV personality Rob Kardashian, left, appears in New York on Nov. 23, 2011 and his former fiancee Blac Chyna appears at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. Kardashian was trending last week after attacking his former fiancée on Instagram in a flurry of posts so explicit his account was shut down. Photos by Charles Sykes, left, and Richard Shotwell