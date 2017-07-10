Rep. Gosar tells blocked Facebook followers, 'I don't care'

FILE - In this Dec. 2013, file photo, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., speaks during a Congressional Field Hearing on the Affordable Care Act in Apache Junction, Ariz. Gosar is boldly defending his decision to block some followers of his official Facebook page, saying in a post on the social media site that "I don't care" if people he blocks are upset. Gosar wrote that he plans on continuing his practice of banning some users from commenting. Matt York, File AP Photo