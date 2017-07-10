More Politics News

July 10, 2017 3:21 PM

Agency picks downtown Des Moines spot for federal courthouse

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

An agency has chosen a vacant riverfront block in downtown Des Moines for a planned $137 million federal courthouse.

The General Services Agency announced Monday that its preferred site was a block along the Des Moines River that for decades was home to the downtown YMCA. That building was imploded in 2015, when the Y moved to another location.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2sIJ4Be ) the selection of the 1.8 acre site was a setback for city officials who proposed building the courthouse in the Market District, which is transforming from an industrial area into a district of apartment buildings, restaurants and shops.

When completed, the courthouse will move from a structure built in 1929 that judges say is outdated.

Construction is set to begin in 2019.

