An anti-government protester holds a fire bomb during clashes with security forces on a day the opposition called for 10-hour road blocks in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, July 10, 2017. Opposition protests demanding new elections and decrying triple-digit inflation, food shortages and worsening crime continue as President Nicolas Maduro pushes forward with his plan to draft a new constitution.
An anti-government protester holds a fire bomb during clashes with security forces on a day the opposition called for 10-hour road blocks in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, July 10, 2017. Opposition protests demanding new elections and decrying triple-digit inflation, food shortages and worsening crime continue as President Nicolas Maduro pushes forward with his plan to draft a new constitution. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo
An anti-government protester holds a fire bomb during clashes with security forces on a day the opposition called for 10-hour road blocks in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, July 10, 2017. Opposition protests demanding new elections and decrying triple-digit inflation, food shortages and worsening crime continue as President Nicolas Maduro pushes forward with his plan to draft a new constitution. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo

More Politics News

July 10, 2017 3:17 PM

Venezuela national guard official charged for congress raid

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's chief prosecutor is pressing charges against a senior National Guard commander for an attack on congress in which four lawmakers were beaten up by pro-government activists.

As head of security at the National Assembly, Col. Bladimir Lugo was responsible for troops who stood by as the activists stormed congress and began swinging wooden planks and steel bars at lawmakers gathered to commemorate Venezuela's independence day.

Lugo is the third top official accused of abuses by chief prosecutor Luis Ortega since the start of protests in April that have left more than 90 people dead.

President Nicolas Maduro has praised the behavior of security forces in putting down the protests and personally decorated Lugo after an earlier incident in which he shoved National Assembly President Julio Borges.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video