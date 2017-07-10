Delaware officials eye changes to prevailing wage rules

State labor officials are eyeing changes to regulations regarding Delaware's prevailing wage law, which was a bone of contention during recent budget negotiations in the legislature.
The prevailing wage law sets pay scales, often driven by union wages, for laborers on public works projects. Republicans say it unnecessarily drives up taxpayer costs on government construction projects.
The proposed changes include extending the prevailing wage to truck drivers on job sites and allowing foremen who devote any time to mechanic or laborer duties to be considered laborers and mechanics for that time.
Republican Sen. Greg Lavelle says the timing of the proposed changes is interesting, and that they were never brought up during the recent legislative session.
A public hearing on the proposed revisions will be held July 21 in Dover.
Comments