In this June 15, 2017, photo, a customer inserts a credit card to pay for parking in Haverhill, Mass. On Monday, July 10, 2017, the Federal Reserve releases its May report on consumer borrowing.
In this June 15, 2017, photo, a customer inserts a credit card to pay for parking in Haverhill, Mass. On Monday, July 10, 2017, the Federal Reserve releases its May report on consumer borrowing. Elise Amendola AP Photo
In this June 15, 2017, photo, a customer inserts a credit card to pay for parking in Haverhill, Mass. On Monday, July 10, 2017, the Federal Reserve releases its May report on consumer borrowing. Elise Amendola AP Photo

More Politics News

July 10, 2017 3:09 PM

US consumer credit up $18.4 billion in May, most in 6 months

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

American consumers increased their borrowing in May at the fastest pace in six months, reflecting a sharp rebound in the category that includes credit cards.

The Federal Reserve reports that total consumer borrowing rose by $18.4 billion in May, the strongest gain since a $25.1 billion increase in November.

In addition, April's gain of $8.2 billion, the weakest increase in nearly six years, was revised up to a more respectable increase of $12.9 billion.

The strength last month reflected a greater use of credit cards, which rose by $7.4 billion, much stronger than the $1.2 billion April increase. The category that includes auto loans and student loans increased $11.05 billion, slightly lower than April's $11.8 billion gain.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video